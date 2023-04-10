Shillong: Christian-majority Meghalaya celebrated Easter with religious fervour on Sunday.

The Roman Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church, Church of God and the Baptist Church, besides other Christian denominations, organised special programmes such as sunrise services, Easter Sunday sermons and choirs to mark the day.

Easter celebration marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, three days after Good Friday.

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “May miracles always find us and may hope strengthens our faith. Wishing everyone a blessed Easter.”

