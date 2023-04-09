GUWAHATI: More than 10,000 students from different colleges of eight northeastern states showcased a spectacular view of the rich cultural mosaic of the region at the playground of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), kickstarting the 7th North East Graduate Congress (NEGC)-2023 on Saturday.

The students assembled at the university in Ri Bhoi district to participate in various sports, cultural, literary and start-up competitions, as well as sessions on competitive examinations, personality development and a job fair.

On the occasion, the North East Principals and Faculty Meet-2023 was also organised by USTM where principals from more than 200 colleges participated.

Addressing the gathering, USTM chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said, “We have been organising NEGC to benefit the region’s youths by helping them set their vision so that they can shoulder responsibilities and contribute to nation-building.”

“NEGC is the most acclaimed flagship programme of USTM that aims to inculcate the spirit of competitiveness, regional integrity, social harmony and brotherhood among the youths,” Hoque said.

During the inaugural session of the event, the welcome address was made by Prof GD Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of USTM, while the vote of thanks was offered by Dr Balendra Kumar Das, Pro Vice-Chancellor USTM.

Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was a special guest at the event where several other dignitaries were present.

The inaugural ceremony of NEGC-2023 was witnessed by a galaxy of prominent personalities ranging from youth icons, academia, politicians, cultural and sports icons, motivational speakers, principals of various colleges, faculty members and many students.

Attractive awards, including two-wheelers, laptops, tablets, mobile phones and cash prizes will be given to the winners of different competitions.

Special attractions in the award category are: ‘Best Performing College-2023’ and ‘Best Magazine Award-2023’.

Certificates of participation would be given to all the participants. Prizes worth Rs 50 lakh will be awarded to the winners of various competitions in the event.

In the Northeast Principals and Faculty Meet, the “Academic Leadership Award-2023” was handed over to principals of selected colleges by Minister Baruah.

Renowned motivational speaker Thomas John Rose took a session on “Leadership in Academics” at the principal’s meet, besides his energetic session with the participating students of the NEGC.

The colleges also signed MoUs with USTM on the same day.

Notably, various co-curricular activities are being organised in this edition of the NEGC. The cultural competitions include cultural showcasing, skit, group song, group dance, on-the-spot painting, mehendi, cartooning, photography and rangoli.

The sports competitions are volleyball, kabaddi, chess, arm wrestling, powerlifting, badminton, basketball, and horse riding.

The literary competitions include debate and quiz. The topic for the debate competition is “Globalisation has posed a threat to the economy”.

NEGC is a unique confluence of the students’ community at the undergraduate level initiated by the USTM chancellor that is held annually under the aegis of the university.

The main thrust of NEGC is to facilitate the aspiring youth to have direct interactive sessions with renowned academicians, educationists, industrialists and entrepreneurs of national and international repute in a single platform, enabling them to shape their careers.

