Tura: Additional Director General (ADG) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, North Eastern Region, Shillong, Major General Gagan Deep on Thursday paid a maiden visit to Garo Hills and Don Bosco College in Tura to explore opportunities for the extension of NCC activities in the Garo Hills region.
During his visit, Deep spoke about the plan of NCC NER to extend help to the NCC ANOs.
He also discussed the plan to extend NCC activities by collaborating with institutes like IIM-Shillong and NIFT, Shillong to provide skill training programs to the cadets.
The ADG appreciated the dedication of colleges and schools in Garo Hills in promoting NCC activities in their institutions.
The major general, who was accompanied by Col. S J Sander, CO 41 Megh Battalion NCC, was welcomed by the principal of the college who also expressed appreciation for bringing the office and the PI staff of the 41 Meghalaya Battalion NCC to Tura.
Around 75 NCC cadets from Don Bosco College and Tura Government College had the opportunity to interact with the ADG, NCC.
