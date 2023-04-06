Shillong: There will be no respite for citizens of Meghalaya as the loadshedding in the state will continue. It is due to the power shortage this has compelled the state government to go for load shedding, though this is nothing new for the citizens.

Currently, it has completed one week of the power regulation, a schedule for loadshedding has been in place for the different areas in the city.

Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal on Wednesday said that in this lean period when most of the Hydro projects in Meghalaya depend on rain water, the state has got new bunch of problems as the state is not getting enough power from central share besides many of the state’s own power generating units are not functional at the moment

As far as power swapping is concerned, it was informed that the demand in the exchange is high and the rates of power is high and hence many utilities who used to bank with the state do not want to bank with Meghalaya any more.

Right now the demand for power in Meghalaya is 200 million units whereas the total availability is 88 million units and the state which used to receive 35 million units from Kopili Stage I power is not receiving the power due to bursting of valve there and similarly, power supply from two more projects for Meghalaya has also been cut off.

As far as the state’s own Hydro power project is concern, Unit I and II of Myntdu Leshka Hydro Power Project is shut down due to damage and annual maintenance

Similarly, Unit II of Umiam project has been shut down since November last year due to overhauling of works .

Years ago, MOUs were signed for developing Hydro Power projects in the state but these projects remained mostly on papers and were never executed due to various issues and many of these defunct projects were also scrapped recently.

It was way back when 126 mw run of the river Myntdu Leshkha Hydro Eletric Project was inaugurated and even though stage-II of the Myntdu-Leshka Hydro Electric project (MLHEP) was planned. However, the second unit which was expected to generate 280 mw of power has remained confined in papers.

Similarly, New Umtru Power project of 40 mw was also inaugurated years but it is clear that even these project has failed to address the power woes of the state and earlier this year, 22.5 mw Ganol Hydro project was inaugurated but despite these huge investment, Meghalaya continues to reel under loadshedding.

Last year, the Government signed an MOU with NEEPCO for commissioning of three hydro electric projects with a total generation capacity of 235 MW and under the agreement would set up the Umiam stage 1, stage 2 and stage 3 hydro power plants.

