Meghalaya: Loadsheddings to continue due to power shortage
Meghalaya Power Minister, Abu Taher Mondal

Shillong: There will be no respite for citizens of Meghalaya as the loadshedding in the state will continue. It is due to the power shortage this has compelled the state government to go for load shedding, though this is nothing new for the citizens. 

Currently, it has completed one week of the power regulation, a schedule for loadshedding has been in place for the different areas in the city. 

Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal on Wednesday said that in this lean period  when most of the Hydro projects in Meghalaya depend on rain water,  the state has got new bunch of problems as the state is not getting enough power from central share besides many of the state’s own power generating units are  not functional at the moment

As far as power swapping is concerned, it was informed that  the demand in the exchange is high and the rates of power is high and hence many utilities who used to bank with the state do not want to bank with Meghalaya any more.

Right now the demand for power in Meghalaya  is 200 million units  whereas the total availability is  88 million units  and the state which used to receive  35 million units from  Kopili Stage I power is not receiving the power due to bursting of valve there and similarly, power supply from two more projects for Meghalaya has also been cut off.

As far as the state’s own Hydro power project is concern,  Unit I and II of Myntdu Leshka Hydro Power Project   is shut down due to  damage and annual maintenance

Similarly,  Unit II of  Umiam project has been  shut down since November last year due to overhauling of works .

Years ago,   MOUs were signed for developing  Hydro Power projects in the state but these projects  remained mostly on papers and were never executed due to various issues and  many of these defunct  projects were also scrapped  recently.

It was way back when  126  mw   run of the river Myntdu Leshkha Hydro Eletric Project was inaugurated and  even though stage-II of the Myntdu-Leshka Hydro Electric project (MLHEP)  was planned. However, the second unit which was expected to generate 280 mw of power  has remained confined in papers.

Similarly, New Umtru Power project of  40 mw was also inaugurated years but it is clear that even these project has failed to address the power woes of the state and earlier this year,  22.5 mw Ganol Hydro project was inaugurated but despite these huge investment, Meghalaya continues to reel under loadshedding.

Last year, the Government signed an MOU with NEEPCO  for commissioning of three hydro electric projects with a total generation capacity of 235 MW and  under the agreement would set up the Umiam stage 1, stage 2 and stage 3 hydro power plants.

