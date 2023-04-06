Meghalaya: 12-year-old boy dies in freak accident in Mendipathar

Resubelpara: In a freak accident, a 12-year-old boy died on Thursday evening after he lost control of his bicycle while cycling downhill near Nishangram village at Mendipathar in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills District.

The boy was reportedly playing with five of his friends when the tragedy occurred.

As per sources, the boy fell down after losing control of his bicycle while cycling downhill and got hit by a stone. He died on the spot.

His friends, who were playing with him, fled from the spot after the accident, sources said.

The victim’s body is under police custody in Mendipathar as nobody has come forward to identify the body of the deceased.

The North Garo Hills police have been trying to know the identity of the deceased but have failed as nobody has come forward to claim the body so far.

“We have alerted nearby police stations in Assam including Dudhnoi, Goalpara, Damra but we are yet to receive any information as such. We want to hand over the victim’s body to the family. I appeal to all to come forward and provide information regarding the identity of the deceased,” NGH SP Shailendra Bamaniya said.

A post-mortem has been conducted to ascertain the cause of death, he added.

