Guwahati: A well-rounded curriculum and a culture of excellence have helped students at IIM Shillong secure lucrative job offers from some of the most prominent recruiters in the industry.

Placement offers at IIM Shillong have been on the rise, with new companies coming up to recruit students.

The IIM Shillong PGP batch of 2021-23 recorded the highest CTC of Rs 71.30 LPA, resulting in an increase of 16.70% in the average CTC of Rs 26.96 LPA.

This was the highest placement offer ever given by an Indian company at IIM Shillong.

In 2022, the highest placement offer was Rs 55.22 lakh, while in 2021, it was Rs 32 lakh.

The 238-student class received employment offers from 63 recruiters in various fields, including Consulting & Strategy, Finance, General Management, Human Resources & Operations, IT & Analytics, and Sales & Marketing. The gender makeup of the class was equally split, with 45% females and 55% males.

The placement statistics showed an incremental change, with improvements observed across all categories. The high median CTC of 26.09 LPA has made IIM Shillong one of the preferred premier institutions.

The top 20% of students secured an average CTC of 35.35 LPA, and the top 50% stood at 30.82 LPA.

Prominent recruiters such as AB InBev, Aditya Birla Capital, Axis Bank, Bain & Company, Capgemini, Cipla, Deloitte USI, EY, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Bank, IBM, Infosys Consulting, ITC, Jio Platforms, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Mahindra Logistics, Microsoft, Nomura Investment Bank, Pidilite Industries, StateStreet, Tata AIG, TATA Steel, Titan, TresVista, and WNS participated in the IIM Shillong placements.

The batch also welcomed first-time recruiters, including Adani Group, Berger Paints, Everest Group, EXL, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Larsen & Toubro, LatentView Analytics, Licious, Manyawar, McKinsey & Company, Merilytics, Qwixpert, Uber, and VIP Industries.

Consulting & Strategy emerged as the most sought-after domain, accounting for 35% of the total offers received. Bain & Company, Capgemini, Deloitte USI, EY, IBM, Infosys Consulting, WNS Global, Avalon Consulting, Everest Group, McKinsey & Company, and Qwixpert were among the top recruiters. 20% of the participants received offers in the Finance domain, with Axis Bank, D.E. Shaw, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Nomura Investment, and TresVista being prominent recruiters.

Sales & Marketing accounted for 17% of the total offers received, with recruiters like Affinity, Atomberg, Capgemini, Cipla, ITC, Pidilite Industries, TATA Steel, and Titan continuing to recruit in large numbers. Berger Paints, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Licious, Manyawar, and Metalbook were among the first-time recruiters.

The IT & Analytics domain witnessed participation from recruiters including Amagi, Axis Bank, Baker Hughes, Capgemini, CarWale, Jio Platforms, Microsoft, and Tiger Analytics. The domain accounted for 16% of the participants, with Accuvate Software, EXL, LatentView Analytics, Merilytics, Mphasis, and ShopUp partnering with the institution for the first time.

The General Management domain saw increased participation from recruiters including AB InBev, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Capital, JSW Steel, State Street, and Tata AIG General Insurance, accounting for 7% of placements this year.

The Human Resources & Operations domain witnessed participation from distinguished companies like AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Cipla, D.E. Shaw, Larsen & Toubro, TATA Steel, Uber, and WNS Global, accounting for 6% of placements this year.

The institute witnessed significant demand for roles in the consulting, marketing, and finance domains. Consulting firms offered roles such as management consulting, strategy consulting, and operations consulting, while the BFSI sector recruited for roles in investment banking, corporate banking, and wealth management. The e-commerce and technology sector recruited for roles such as product management, business development, and marketing.

The highest CTC offered was Rs 71.3 LPA, with Consulting & Strategy and Finance domains receiving the highest CTC at Rs 41.0 LPA.

