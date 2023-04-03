Meghalaya: IIM Shillong hosts 14th annual convocation

Shillong: IIM Shillong hosted its 14th Annual Convocation on April 2 where 5 doctoral scholars were conferred with Ph.D degree.

Besides, 236 students from PGP-2021-23 batch (2 years full-time residential programme), 43 students from PGPEX batch of 2022-23 (1 year full-time residential programme), 16 students from PGPWE2020-22 and 47 students from PGPWE2021-23 batch where conferred with MBA degrees.

While delivering the welcome address, the chairman of the Board of Governors, Shishir Kumar Bajoria, congratulated the students on their achievements and emphasized the importance of skill development in shaping India’s future.

He urged the students to leverage their learnings from IIM Shillong to make a positive impact on society.

“You are the products of new India. Since 1947, India received 950 Billion dollars of FDI of which 532 Billion was received in the last 3 years. The growth of the first GDP was 3.5 trillion dollars which took 67 years, while 2nd trillion took 8 years and 3rd trillion took 5 years. From the 10th largest economy in 2015 to the 5th largest leaving, Russia, Italy, Brazil, France and the UK and knocking at the door of Germany for the 4th position. This is new India. 65 % of our GDP was driven by domestic demand. With 1.4 billion population, about 1 billion are young Indians with an average age of 29 years. India is the world’s youngest country and will continue to be for the next 70 years and dear students, you are going to participate in that as young Indians,” he said.

The event was graced by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as the chief guest, and Gaurav Swarup, Co-Chairman & Managing Director of Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd, as the guest of honour,

While delivering the convocation address, Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed his gratitude as the chief guest of the 14th convocation of IIM Shillong.

“India has been fortunate to have been globally growing, with initiatives such as Digital India contributing to the country’s growth. While many countries, such as China and the UK, are grappling with recession and other challenges, India continues to grow and emerge as a global leader. I firmly believe that India is the country of the decade, and I urge the students of IIM Shillong to leverage their education to contribute to the country’s progress and make a positive impact on society,” Chandrasekhar said.

Further, he mentioned that new India offers tremendous opportunities for young Indians to pursue dreams and achieve goals based on their own hard work and abilities. Chandrasekhar congratulated all graduating students and wished them a bright future.

Gaurav Swarup congratulated the students and emphasized the importance of leveraging their education to create a positive impact on society.

The Director of IIM Shillong, Prof. D.P. Goyal, expressed his pride in the achievements of the students and lauded the faculty and staff for their efforts in imparting industry-relevant education.

Professor Goyal said, “As you embark on your professional journey, I urge you all to uphold our institution’s values of integrity, empathy, and excellence, and to use your knowledge and skills to contribute towards building a better tomorrow.”

The convocation ceremony witnessed the participation of 238 students, who received job offers from 63 recruiters across various fields.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the Government’s initiatives to create a conducive ecosystem for startups and urged the students to take advantage of the opportunities available to them.

The convocation ceremony concluded with a pledge by the graduating scholars and students, creating a sense of pride and accomplishment as the students looked forward to making their mark in the corporate world, armed with the skills and knowledge imparted by IIM Shillong.

