Tura: Meghalaya BJP’s vice president and spokesperson, Bernard Marak, through a press release this evening has asserted that the party will launch a war on corruption in the state and all constituencies.

“People have voted for the BJP hoping for a change and to end corruption and we are bound by the commitments we made during the election against corruption. Therefore, the ‘War against Corruption’ will continue in the State just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a few days ago,” said Bernard.

Bernard stated that the Centre was sincere in implementing the central schemes to every individual and family.

“Schemes being renamed and not reaching the public is a serious issue for BJP because the vision of our PM gets defeated and credit goes to individuals. The people’s cry and faith in Narendra Modi will not go in vain,” he added.

Bernard added that the party members would visit every constituency and village facing issues related to central schemes and note down grievances being faced by them in terms of facilities provided by the Centre like road, water, electricity, ration, house, job cards etc.

“We will also create mass awareness of the benefits of central schemes through social media so that people understand the visions of our PM. We will ensure that MDA 2 will do its best to provide the best for the people in general unlike the previous years,” he asserted.

