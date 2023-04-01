Meghalaya: CRPF celebrates ‘Raising Day’ in Tura

Tura: The 120th battalion of the CRPF celebrated its ‘Raising Day’ in its headquarters at Dakopgre in Tura on April 1.

The program began with the wreath-laying ceremony to honour its martyrs, with the commandant of the battalion, Pramod Kr Singh receiving a guard of honour in a ceremonial function held at the Quarter Guard.

During his address to the gathered force members, Singh informed them about the battalion’s contribution to the cause and welfare of the state of Meghalaya. He also spoke of the dedication and excellence that the troops performed during the recently concluded election which he said helped in ensuring a free and fair and peaceful election.

The occasion also provided the troops with an occasion to bond while cherishing the values of the CRPF.

Further during his address, Singh reiterated the traditions of the force while highlighting the core values of ‘service and loyalty’.

An inter-company volleyball match, cultural programs as well as a ‘Bara Khana’ took place during the function today.

