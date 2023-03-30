Shillong: The opposition Congress in Meghalaya on Wednesday launched ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ to protest against the disqualification of its leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.
AICC media coordinator Bobbeeta Sharma told reporters that the programme will continue till April 8.
During this period, a series of street corner meetings will be organised, she said.
Sharma said that the Congress would do everything to save democracy of the country, alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre is “willing to destroy democracy”.
“Rahul Gandhi has been targeted because he asked PM Modi ji about the Adani group,” the Congress leader said.
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations of fraud and manipulation made by Hindenburg Research against Adani’s companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.
The group has denied the charges.
Also Read | Congress protests Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in Shillong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mamata raises political temp with overnight ‘dharna’ against Centre
- Rahul disqualification: Meghalaya Cong starts ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’
- AFSPA to be extended in eight Assam districts
- Assam Rifles to shift base from Aizawl to Zokhawsang: Amit Shah
- Beyond patriarchy: matrilineal societies exist around world
- 10 musicians who had to change their stage names