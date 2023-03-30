Guwahati: With the invention of artificial intelligence and digital art, a whole new world of possibilities has opened up for digital creators.
In a recent Instagram post, creative geniuses have used digital art to transport various characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to different parts of India.
The official Instagram account of Marvel Studios India posted the picture series with the caption ‘Wanderlust with MCU’.
From spotting Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy in Meghalaya to Doctor Strange meditating in Varanasi, the adaptation series is both aesthetically and visually pleasing.
The post showed Baby Groot in front of the living root bridge in Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. He looks adorable and is seen playing with a twig in front of a puddle.
The other pictures in the series included Black Panther in Bhadra, Hulk in Haryana, Namor on the beaches of Goa and Iron Man at Lokhandwala.
The post went viral for all the right reasons in no time and netizens have loved the series.
Also Read | ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ to release in India in November
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Baby Groot spotted in Meghalaya in Marvel India’s new art campaign
- Drafting for constitutional solution after interlocutor appointment: TIPRA
- Nagaland Election Commissioner notifies cancellation of ULB polls
- Assam Assembly: Ruling, oppn members spar over Anganwadi centres
- Tripura: ‘Bangladeshi’, 2 from Assam held while crossing into India
- How an exhibition is helping revive Mizoram’s folktales