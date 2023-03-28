Tura: The Wildlife department of West Garo Hills informed that it was in the process of investigating the death of a barking deer, locally known as ‘Balgitchak’, that had been rescued a few weeks ago from near the village of Chibinang in West Garo Hills.

The barking deer, which was already injured when it was found near the village of Chibinang near Phulbari, was rescued first by the GHADC forest team of Phulbari range before being handed over to wildlife officials.

The deer was then brought to the town of Tura where it was kept in an enclosure with another barking deer in an effort to acclimatise to the place. However, the deer was found dead today, March 27.

Informing about the situation, DFO – Wildlife, Rupankar Marak stated that the deer had been shocked due to the presence of many humans at Chibinang where it was kept while their department officials arrived.

“This meant that we had to acclimatise the animal and thus it was kept in an enclosure with another deer. However, it died this morning (not some days ago) and our team has gone to the place to determine the cause of death. As it is already night, we will have to perform a post-mortem tomorrow, March 28, to ascertain the cause of death,” said the DFO.

He informed that the zoo in charge, as well as a veterinarian, are there at the spot to investigate. The deer, as per department officials, died this evening, March 27.

He added that the department had tried its best in saving the deer and its loss felt heavy for them.

