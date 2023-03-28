Shillong: Mawshynrut legislator Methodius Dkhar has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to focus on improving road connectivity in the State.

Participating in a discussion on the Budget speech during the ongoing Assembly session, the HSPDP MLA said the 34-Mawshynrut constituency is one of the largest constituencies in the state of Meghalaya, covering 277 villages as per the electoral roll record but in fact, there are more than 300 villages in the constituency.

He stated that one of the major reasons why people are suffering is poor road connectivity. “Of 277 villages, only 92 villages are connected with PWD or blacktopping road, whereas the remaining 181 villages are still deprived of proper road connectivity.”

“Lack of proper road connectivity in many villages has largely affected the farmers in transporting their agricultural produce to the market, thereby affecting their livelihood. I am grateful to the previous MDA Government for sanctioning two important roads in my constituency in the last five years. But more road connectivity is needed to cater to the needs of the people,” stated Dkhar.

Highlighting the grievances of the people of his constituency, Dkhar urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the speedy completion of the pending road projects including the 12 km Nongstoin-Mawiet road and 36 km Mawiet-Nongjri road.

He added, “There is a requirement of multiple road connectivity to connect the villages like Umshynrut, Photjalei, Mynniar, Riangdim, Khalu, Wahthre, Riangmaw and many other important villages.”

“Allotment of funds under the Chief Minister Rural Connectivity Scheme would help in carrying out road construction projects,” stated Dkhar.

Pertaining to the health sector, the MLA mentioned that even though the constituency is very vast and highly populated, but till now it has only 1 Community Healthcare Centre at Riangdo, 2 PHCs at Shallang and one at Mawiet, and 14 sub-centers.

“The CHC and the PHCs lack the basic facilities like medicines, medical testing equipment, supply of clean drinking water, electricity and quarters for the doctors and staff. Moreover, due to the shortage of doctors and staff, the services rendered to the people are not sufficient, especially during times of emergency,” said Dkhar.

He also laid emphasis on the upgradation of health care facilities in the constituency.

“The sub-centers at Riangdim, Umdang, Umsohpieng and Sienduli need to be upgraded to PHCs. There is also a need to improve Nongstoin Civil hospital with adequate modern facilities as this is the only major hospital in West Khasi Hills District,” the legislator added.

Dkhar further stated that there is no government colleges in the Mawsynrut constituency and that there are only two higher secondary schools and one private college.

“Our Civil Sub Division Office which was inaugurated six years ago in 2017, still doesn’t have its own building and unfortunately it is not fully functional and this has hindered the execution of various administration works,” mentioned Dkhar.

According to the MLA, the constituency still lacks access to proper drinking water. He said that out of the 277 villages only 123 villages have access to potable water. In terms of power supply, he said, only 215 villages have electricity connections and the remaining 67 villages are still living in darkness.

“Even prominent areas like Shallang and Riangdo lack basic amenities like street lights, among others. Allotment of fund is needed to ensure supply of electricity to the remaining villages,” said Dkhar.

He also mentioned that apart from agriculture and farming, the people of the constituency are largely dependent on coal mining as their primary source of income. “However the business has been impacted due to various regulations. Hence, I would request the govt to speed up the implementation of policy so that businesses can be operated smoothly without affecting the livelihood of the people,” said Dkhar.

The HSPDP MLA also urged the State government to work for the development of tourism in the constituency.

