Meghalaya CM says load-shedding will continue, but things will improve soon

Shillong: With Meghalaya facing a power crisis, load-shedding is likely to continue due to a lack of power supply, CM Conrad Sangma said.

Interacting with the media persons after the Budget Session, Sangma however, felt that even though load-shedding has been there for a long time, however, this year has been slightly better for the state because the power cuts have not been there in February and March.

He stated that normally, Meghalaya witnesses power cuts in March and sometimes even in late February. “This year, compared to the past years, we have seen slight improvement and that’s because of the different management that we have done with our power in these last two years and hence that has led us to manage the overall scenario better,” claimed the chief minister.

The Meghalaya government will ensure minimal inconvenience to the public and try to load shed in a way that certain areas are not affected during certain times of the day.

“All these things are being kept in mind, and we will try to minimise the inconvenience, but load-shedding will take place,” stated Sangma.

So far, the load-shedding notice issued by Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MPDCL) said it would be imposed in the entire state from March 27 up to 29. This is done due to the emergency shutdown of one unit of OTPC power station, Tripura, resulting in a decreased share of power front central generating station.

