Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday in his lengthy response to the discussion on the budget said the government’s focus would be to ensure the state becomes a Rs 80,000 crore economy in the next five years and create five lakh job opportunities.

Citing an example of how the tourism sector will add to the economy of the state, Sangma said the Taj Vivanta would add about Rs 54 crore to the GSDP and the govt is expecting Courtyard by Marriott to add Rs 106 crore to the GSDP. The govt is targeting to come up with 10,000 homestays, which could add about Rs 2,920 crore to the GSDP.

“Similarly, large accommodation units, about 500 of them will be created. They may not be five stars, but the different units will be there. On an average again, putting Rs 4,500 in terms of the rate and about 70% occupancy, we expect about Rs 2,190 crore to be added to the GSDP,” mentioned Sangma.

He added that if they are able to achieve these different homestay projects and have more hotels, they expect the tourism sector alone will add about Rs 6000 crore to the state’s GSDP.

Highlighting that this is the manner in which they are approaching, Sangma informed that via different programmes, the tourism sector could add about 45,000 jobs to the economy.

Sangma stated that one should imagine similar calculations for the IT sector, agriculture sector and several others.

“The different steps that we have mentioned in the budget are the ways and means in which we will be able to achieve these two very important goals of having a $10 billion economy and number two, creating five lakh new job opportunities,” added the chief minister.

Sangma also responded to the remark made by Congress MLA Celestine Lyngdoh about how embarrassing it is for the state and people studying outside that Meghalaya is being tagged as one of the most corrupt states.

“I just like to tell the people of our state that while the statement which was made during election by certain individuals, who then finally came here during our swearing the program itself, our election statements and many allegations have been made. I want to remind them that there are members in this house, who were part of the government when the elections came in, and in elections, you do give your speeches,” stated Sangma.

He said that if this is the case then similarly Congress should also be questioned since there was a time when the Congress government was in the centre and there were several allegations made like the 2G Spectrum scam, CWG scam, chopper scam and several others.

Sangma said that if we go around and ask people in the country about Meghalaya, the state is known for the Meghalayan Age, known for Lakadong turmeric and also as the rock capital of the country.

“So these are the areas which we are known for. And therefore let us not make a negative impact on the negative opinion of ourselves. We have a great future; we have a great plan to achieve those different plans that we have. And let us not be the people who will try to create a negative image of ourselves,” said Sangma.

Concerning the sense of negativity about debt in the state, Sangma informed the House that there is nothing to fear about debt or a debt trap.

“Loans are part of government’s expenditure. Every government takes loan. But while we take loans, Government of India has prescribed a system and a format in which you can take it, government of India has put a limit on the amount which you can take and no state can take beyond that even if you want to. So there is nothing to worry,” mentioned Sangma.

