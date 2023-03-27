Meghalaya CM assures House of action against misuse of VIP privileges

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the House that 103 VIPs in different categories exist in Meghalaya, which includes 2 in Z plus, 10 in the Z category, 0 in Y Plus, 19 in the Y category, 72 in X category.

The clarification came in response to a question raised by Nongkrem MLA Ardent Basiawmoit about the types of individuals who are eligible for VIP status in the state.

Sangma stated that the government follows the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for security purposes.

During the session, Basiawmoit expressed concern over the misuse of tinted glass and sirens by VIPs and their associates.

“It has become an eye sore and a menace to the public since some cars without number plates have tinted glass and sirens,” said Basiawmoit.

He urged the government to take appropriate action against those who engage in such practices, as they pose a threat to public safety. Sangma assured the House that the government is taking all necessary steps to address the issue.

He also encouraged members to bring any such cases to the government’s attention so that appropriate action can be taken.

The Budget Session, which began on March 20, will conclude on March 28.

