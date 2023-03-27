Govt taking effort to lower volume limit for vehicle horns: Meghalaya DY CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who is also the in-charge of the Transport Department, on Monday assured the House that the State Government is making all-out efforts to take action against those who are using vehicle horns beyond a permitted decibel limit or using multi-horns.

The deputy chief minister was responding to a query raised by Mylliem MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh on the provision of the Motor Vehicle Act during the sixth day of the Budget Session.

“As per Section 119 (2) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 it is applicable to all types of vehicles,” responded Dhar to Lyngdoh’s question about the prohibition on using honking devices in vehicles beyond a permitted decibel limit within the city/Shillong agglomeration area.

Lyngdoh said huge vehicles plying 24/7 and they would honk late at night, disturbing the people who reside near the highway.

“What steps are being taken by the Transport department to ensure that the vehicles don’t fit honking devices beyond the permissible limit? What measures will be taken to punish the violators?” questioned Lyngdoh.

Notably, under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, the noise range for horns has been fixed between 93 decibel (dB) and 112dB. The decibel is measured at a distance of 7.5 metres from the horn and at a height of 0.5 to 1.5 metres.

The Transport Minister said that the application of the rules is not up to the mark but all the authorities concerned have been asked to keep a close watch. “To also curb the issue, fine has also been imposed as per the law,” he added.

Lyngdoh also urged the Transport Minister to take strict action against those who alter silencers/mufflers of vehicles.

