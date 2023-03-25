Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said his government has spent Rs 250 crore to pay various consultants for the implementation of projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in the state.
The government has appointed 161 consultants mandated for the implementation of the various externally aided projects (EAPs) and activities of the different ministries in the state, he said.
“The projects from different ministries from the Centre — PMGSY, smart city project and other department works have mandated that consultants have to be appointed. It is not an option, it is compulsory,” he stated.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“Even for the externally aided projects that are going on, it is mandated that there should be a consultant for different activities that are to be conducted in different departments,” he said.
The expenditure is coming from the EAPs and not from the government’s revenue, he said.
Also read | Meghalaya govt to launch OTT platform for local content creators
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador to India
- Meghalaya paid Rs 250 crore to project consultants in five years: CM
- G20 conference on ‘circular bio-economy’ held in Assam’s Dibrugarh
- Chernobyl, history’s worst nuclear disaster, now tells history of our planet
- Parts of Nagaland declared ‘disturbed area’ for six more months
- Assam Guv confers state civilian awards on 21 personalities