Meghalaya: BSF holds CAP and medical camp in South Garo Hills

aghmara, Mar 25: Continuing their efforts to connect to the local border populace, the 170 battalions of the BSF held a Civic Action Program (CAP) along with a medical camp in the village of Mahadeo, close to the border with Bangladesh in South Garo Hills.
The event was attended by at least 200 residents from the villages of Kanai, Maheshkola, Ganganagar, Bagli, Nikora, Patlaban, Karaibari and Mahadeo in the presence of the deputy commandant, AS Khan and assistant commandant, Nimish.
Various residents, including the Nokmas, headmasters and teachers of many local schools and students participated in the CAP as well as a medical camp organised by the BSF.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
During the programme, school stationery, plastic chairs, sports items, CGI sheets, and free medicine among others were also distributed.
The attendees appreciated the efforts of the BSF and expressed their gratitude.
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi should accept court verdict: Meghalaya CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Congress protests in Guwahati over action against Rahul
- What Vincent van Gogh’s letters to his family say about why he became an artist
- Countdown for LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 mission begins
- Why Tripura’s youngest MLA says youth are ‘bound to join politics’
- India must immediately end crackdown on Kashmiri human rights defenders: UN expert
- How the bottled water industry is masking the global water crisis