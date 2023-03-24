Karbi council collecting tax on broom grass from Ri Bhoi farmers: Meghalaya MLA

Shillong: Meghalaya MLA Charles Marngar on Thursday alleged that agents of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district have allegedly set up gates to collect illegal tax from broom grass farmers in Block II of Ri-Bhoi district.

In a letter to Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council chief executive member Titos Chyne, Marngar alleged that agents of the KAADC are collecting illegal tax of up to Rs 15,000 per pickup truck from the farmers in gates they have set up in 5 villages.

“The agents of the KAADC have set up 5 gates in the disputed Block II area in Jatalong, Madan Umwang, Sabuda, Umlaper and Mawsyrdiang villages with the sole intention of collecting illegal tax from broom grass farmers,” Marngar said.

According to Marngar, the local MLA from Mawhati constituency in which the disputed villages fall, broom grass is not a forest produce according to a notification of the Meghalaya government.

“It is highly illegal on their part to collect tax from farmers. I have taken up with the CEM seeking his intervention in the matter,” Marngar said.

On being asked, Chyne said he will take the matter up with the KAADC CEM.

In 1950s, villages under Block II in Ri-Bhoi district were transferred to Karbi Anglong district from the United Khasi Jaintia Hills district of Assam for administrative convenience.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had earlier this week told the Assembly that the second round of border talks with Assam will resume next month or by May and the disputed villages in Block II will be resolved then.

