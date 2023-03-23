Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday announced that the government is working on an OTT platform called ‘Hello Meghalaya’ to provide income to local artists and quality content for all citizens.

During a press conference, CM Sangma announced that a budget of Rs 15 crore has been allocated under Creative Industries for 2023-24 to support the government’s initiatives to provide income to local artists and quality content for all citizens through an OTT platform called ‘Hello Meghalaya.’

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

While the project is still in its nascent stage, the idea is to allow youngsters who are into media, filmmaking, and music videos to come to a platform where they can earn revenue based on the amount of traction and views they receive. The government aims to provide financial benefits to creators based on the viewership they generate, similar to YouTube.

He added that it will not be the same as YouTube, where it requires lakh views and then you get certain funds. “So we will try to reduce that number so that it becomes more easier in the beginning for our people to start coming onto the platform and also be able to earn some revenue out of the whole model,” informed Sangma.

The government is currently working on it and is hopeful that in a few months from now, they will be able to come out with the financial policy and package for how the OTT will work.

Earlier, the chief minister in his budget speech also mentioned about how the first ‘Meghalaya International Film Festival’ held this month wasa success. They will come up with a detailed film policy to encouragethe shooting of films in Meghalaya and take steps to strengthen the local film industry.

Also Read | Meghalaya: CM Conrad presents deficit budget of Rs 1,592 crore

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









