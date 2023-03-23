Meghalaya gets electric trains for first time

Guwahati: In an endeavour to achieve the target of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030, the Northeast Frontier Railway has completed the electrification of sections between Abhayapuri–Pancharatna and Dudhnai–Mendipathar on March 15, Chief Public Relations Officers (CPRO) Sabyasachi De said.

Mendipathar is the only railway station in the northeastern state of Meghalaya which is in operation since 2014 after being inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

The Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) has carried out the electrification works in these sections.

After the commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotives will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya.

With this, passenger and freight-carrying trains will be able to operate through these sections with full sectional speeds.

Parcel and freight-carrying trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly.

“Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in Northeast India which would facilitate seamless traffic and also save the time of the trains moving to and from north-eastern states,” the CPRO of N F Railway said.

De further said, “In addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the Railway system in the region will also improve.”

