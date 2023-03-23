How can we save education in Garo Hills? Start with infrastructure

Tura: In the run-up to the Meghalaya elections, EastMojo had highlighted the pathetic condition of education, especially primary education, in the Garo Hills. For experts and residents alike, it is becoming increasingly clear that without the wholesome development of the education sector in Garo Hills, every other ‘development’ pitch will fail miserably.
Despite picking the state’s biggest leaders, Garo Hills has over decades of neglect left to fend for itself.
In 2022, the region secured an overall pass percentage of just over 34. This is not only lower than the other parts of the state, but almost......
