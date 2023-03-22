Meghalaya: World Water Day observed at Tura

Tura: World Water Day was observed at Mission Compound Field, Tura with the theme “To accelerate change, we need more action” on 22nd March 2023. The programme was organised by Public Health Engineering Department, West Garo Hills, Tura.

Addressing the gathering on World Water Day, the Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe highlighted the importance of the conservation of water by groundwater recharge, etc and said that the District Administration along with concerned departments is trying their best to conserve water through various means in order to ensure that we have enough water to use for our daily activities. Moreover, he urged everyone to install rainwater harvesting in our homes and institutions so that we have enough water to use, especially during the dry season.

Further, he advised everyone to use water judiciously and to close the tap if it is left open anywhere. He also congratulated all the winners of various competitions adding that participation helps in the overall personality development of an individual.

During the programme, the Executive Engineer, (WR) West Garo Hills, Taddeus L R Marak spoke on the subject “How to make Water more Sustainable for drinking water supply and other human requirements” while DPM cum AGM, MBMA Valentine Hembron delivered on “The Role of Village Community and Water Conservation and ways to improve the discharge of water”.

Superintending Engineer, Tura Circle cum Member Secretary, JJM, WGH Ambrose D Sangma, Executive Engineer PHE, Tura Division, Canning S R Marak, DPM, JJM, WGH Brainygo K Marak were among others who spoke on the occasion.

The Chief Guest and other dignitaries felicitated the winners of various competitions held prior to the World Water day celebration followed by a Model Exhibition after the function.

