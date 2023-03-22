Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Wednesday that the Regional Committees for Border Dispute would have to be reconstituted after the recent elections, as some of the MLAs were unable to retain their seats.

He further stated that the Regional Committee for Ri Bhoi would have Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong as the chairperson, with members including Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Umroi MLA Damanbait Lamare, Mawhati MLA Charles Marngar, and Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council executive member Jambor War. The Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner would serve as the convener.

Regarding West Khasi Hills, West Shillong MLA Paul Lyngdoh will be the chairperson of the Regional Committee for Border Dispute, with members including Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton Tongkhar, Mawsynrut MLA Methodius Dkhar, Rambrai Jyrngam MLA Remington G Momin, and two members of District Councils, Gigur Myrthong and Bajop Pyngrope. The West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner will serve as the convener member.

In West Jaintia Hills, Sniawbhalang Dhar will serve as the chairperson of the Regional Committee for Border Dispute. The members of the committee will include Raliang MLA Comingone Ymbon, Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui, Mowkaiaw MLA Nujorki Sungoh, JHADC CEM Thombor Shiwat, and MDC Aiborlang Shadap. The West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner will act as the convener member.

Chief Minister Sangma also informed the House that meetings with the Committees would be held in April or May to initiate discussions on the second phase of border talks.

