Shillong: The Meghalaya government spent Rs 29.44 lakh on promotional videos on YouTube in the last quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, state minister Ampareen Lyngdoh told the assembly on Wednesday.
The fund was spent from the planning department and the payment was made directly to YouTube Google Ad Account, the Information and Public Relations minister said.
No fund was spent on newspaper and outdoor hoarding advertisements in the same period, she said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
There was no specific budget under publicity spending or diversion of funds or fund overdrawn from some other head of accounts for this purpose, the minister said.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Regional panel for border dispute to be reconstituted
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: World Water Day observed at Tura
- After Covid-induced break, EC restarts review of recognised party status
- Meghalaya govt spent Rs 29 lakh on promotional videos: Minister
- Assam journalist wins Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award
- In a first, USTM to host VCs’ nat’l conference from March 23-25
- Assam CM distributes retirement benefit to Anganwadi workers