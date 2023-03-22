Shillong: The Meghalaya government spent Rs 29.44 lakh on promotional videos on YouTube in the last quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, state minister Ampareen Lyngdoh told the assembly on Wednesday.



The fund was spent from the planning department and the payment was made directly to YouTube Google Ad Account, the Information and Public Relations minister said.

No fund was spent on newspaper and outdoor hoarding advertisements in the same period, she said.

There was no specific budget under publicity spending or diversion of funds or fund overdrawn from some other head of accounts for this purpose, the minister said.

