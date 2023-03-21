Ampati: World TB Day, with the theme, “Yes! We can end TB”, was observed at Purakhasia Multi Facility Centre, near Purakhasia Market on Tuesday, ahead of World TB Day, which falls on March 24, to educate the general public about the impact of TB.

The program organised by District Health Society, West Garo Hills, as a part of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, was attended by S N Sangma, BDO of Purakhasia C&RD Block, Dr. Uttan T Ch. Sangma, BDO of Dalu C&RD Block, Dr. Ester Litha Sangma, District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr. Khona Sangma, MO DRTB, Retired Joint Director and Dr. Riksilchi M Sangma, MOTC.

SN Sangma addressing the gathering at World TB Day, Purakhasia

SN Sangma, who attended the program as the Chief Guest, shared his personal experiences with his family members and colleagues who were TB patients, and how they recovered after timely treatment. He also extended his support as an administrator and assured support to the general public present during the event.

Dr. Uttan T CH Sangma, who attended the event as the Guest of Honor, explained the importance of observing World TB Day. He also stated that in a densely populated country like India, an air borne communicable disease such as TB can spread easily if people do not follow basic hygiene. He also stressed on the need to change food habits, where people consume excessive cooking soda which degrade the nutrition of food items.

World TB Day pledge being taken by people of Purakhasia on World TB Day celebration

Focused on spreading awareness of the severity of TB and actions that should be taken in order to curb the spread of the disease, District TB Officer, announced that the year 2025 is targeted to eliminate TB completely. She sought cooperation from the general public and all stake holders to work towards making the district, state and country, TB free.

DTO addressing the gathering on World TB Day 2023 at Purakhasia

Dr. Sangma also announced that people do not really need to travel to hospitals to get their mucous tested as it can be done at the comfort of their homes through the grassroot health workers, such as ASHAS.

Purakhasia Health Centre had microscopy and TrueNat machine installed even before the village was inaugurated as the Block last year, due to its remote location. Currently, Purakhasia Health Centre has about 13 patients who are recovering from TB.

Food Items being distributed to TB Patients of Purakhasia C&RD Block on World TB Day 2023 TB Champion sharing his testimony at World TB Day, Purakhasia

Community based support for TB patients are also being extended through NIKSHAY mitra, where the local politicians, Government Officials and other individuals come forward to help the TB patients at their own individual capacity by providing them nutrient rich food items. During the program, the food items sponsored by Rakesh Sangma, MDC of Dalu, was distributed to the TB patients who were present on the occasion.

Dr. Uttan Sangma addressing the gathering at World TB Day 2023, Purakhasia

The people who were part of the event also took World TB Day pledge, which was led by Dr. Riksilchi Sangma.

