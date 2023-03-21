Meghalaya: NEHU holds alternate programmes for entrepreneurs

Tura: The NEHU, Tura Campus on Monday held a series of separate programmes for entrepreneurs at alternate venues.

A Capacity Development Programme for Entrepreneurship Development was organized by Biotech KISAN Hub of the university at Bandalkona Training Centre in South West Garo Hills to identify and motivate the traditional and non- traditional entrepreneurs and farmers who have the potential of setting up a small- micro enterprise.

The programme was led by Prof. P S Shukla, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, NEHU, Meghalaya; Prof. Sujata Gurudev, Campus In-Charge, NEHU, Tura Campus; Dr. Arindam Barman, Project Coordinator (Biotech KISAN HUB, NEHU, Tura) & Assistant Professor, Department of Horticulture, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya; Mr. Michael Sangma, Secretary, Adil Gandhian Society, Tura, Meghalaya; Mr. Nathan Ch Momin, Member, Adil Gandhian Society, Tura, Meghalaya; Ms. Neha M. Sangma, Project Assistant, Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya and Amy D. Shira, Project Activity Assistant, Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya.

The training programme was conducted to upgrade the skills of prospective farmers and the existing workforce, etc. The objective behind the programme is to provide training that would boost their abilities at the same time equipped them with technological skills that help in the production and marketing process of agricultural products. The Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya will be extending more facilities (low cost shade net house, planting material, composting units etc) to execute the programme in field level for the societal development.

Meanwhile, a Start up & Entrepreneurs Exhibition 2023 and Biotech KISAN Hub and Bio-Resources Development Hub Building of Biotech KISAN Hub, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, Meghalaya was also inaugurated by Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor in the presence of Prof. Sujata Gurudev, Campus In-Charge, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, Meghalaya and Dr. Arindam Barman, Project Coordinator (Biotech KISAN Hub) & Assistant Professor, Department of Horticulture, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya.

