Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday informed the House that a total of 726 cases have been registered and 1,330 individuals have been arrested in connection with drug and narcotic peddling.

In his response to the debate on the Governor’s address, Sangma stated that the Home Department is taking steps towards enacting the ‘Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act’. Once the Act is in place, strict measures will be implemented to ensure that drug peddlers are booked, he said.

Regarding rehabilitation, Sangma stated that they are in discussions with various NGOs and organizations that run such rehabilitation centres, to explore how the government can collaborate with them to provide the necessary support, infrastructure, and financial assistance to improve the quality of these centres.

Sangma also expressed a strong belief in the involvement of civil society, especially the church and various NGOs with extensive experience in this field.

In his response to the debate on the Governor’s address, Meghalaya CM highlighted that in the last several years, almost 1,701 cases have been registered against illegal coal transportation, and close to 203 cases have been registered in connection with illegal coal mining.

Sangma clarified that the fact that police action is being taken against drug and narcotic peddling does not mean that other activities are being neglected. “Police are doing their jobs,” he said.

Furthermore, Sangma highlighted that there is already a system in place that has been prescribed by the Government of India, Supreme Court, and Coal India, regarding the auctioning and transportation of coal amounting to 32 lakhs. Auctions have already taken place and will continue to take place in accordance with these prescribed methods.

Sangma emphasized the need to acknowledge that not every truck plying on the roads is involved in illegal activities. He stated that it is important to understand that there are some people who are attempting to engage in these activities, and the police have been strictly enforcing the law.

He also noted that there are a large number of vehicles with proper documentation, and the Police Department has been instructed to maintain strict vigilance and address all areas of concern.

In terms of revenue, Sangma informed that last year, a total of Rs. 230 crores were collected from non-tax revenue, and the break-up of this amount is being collected by the Revenue Department.

