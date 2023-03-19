Tura: In an effort to improve the confidence of local populace in the armed forces, the 120 Bn CRPF conducted a civic action programme under the supervision of Commandant Sh Pramod Kumar Singh in the district of East and West Garo hills.

As part of the initiative, a ten day training module on basic computer skills is being organised at Navodaya Vidyalaya of Williamnagar in East Garo hill district. Two computers and a printer which is being used as training aid will be donated to the school after the completion of training.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A three month long computer course along with certification in collaboration with professional IT training institute will also be conducted after the basic module. Career counselling for students and unemployed youth will also be organised as part of the programme.

Altogether, forty one solar lanterns were distributed to the needy families at Sasatgre village of West Garo hills after selecting families based on consultation with the village Nokma. According to CRPF authorities more such welfare programmes would be taken up in the future.

Also Read | Curtain falls on 5-day Meghalaya International Film festival

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









