Tura: Residents of Rongram, about 13 km from Tura town, thrashed a doctor and his aides after they allegedly tried to extort money from shop owners near the market on Mar 14 at around 7 PM.

Dr Jimmy Carter N Sangma, the doctor in question, has a chequered history, having been involved in militant activities and the alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor.

The status of both cases remains unknown. Despite his history, he is employed by the Government of Meghalaya.

As per reports, an FIR into the incident has been lodged at the Rongram PS after Dr Carter and his aides assaulted two meat vendors with a machete. This happened after he and his aides demanded money from the vendors. Carter threatened others present at the scene after attacking two persons identified as Akgrimran Marak and Silman Sangma. The FIR was also lodged by the duo into the incident.

Sources said that the threats by the goons were enough to bring everyone together and immediately a crowd of over 100 gathered at the spot and began to thrash Carter and his goons. While the 3 aides present with Dr Carter managed to escape after being thrashed, the crowd continued thrashing Jimmy for his attempt to extort them.

Upon learning of the incident, a police team of Rongram reached the spot and somehow managed to save Carter from further harm. Agitated residents of Rongram later ghearoed the police station and demanded that Carter be handed over to them for instant punishment.

Carter has had a notorious reputation for being in the news for the wrong reason.

Earlier he was arrested for his role as the ‘Defence Secretary’ of the militant group GNLA while it was in its prime.

Following his release, he was once again involved in the apparent kidnapping and rape of a minor girl who he claimed he was in love with despite being married. He was caught on the outskirts of Shillong one day after she reportedly went missing while going to school along with the minor.

Police sources stated that a case has been registered and the doctor was arrested for his alleged crime. The matter is currently under investigation. Meanwhile, videos of the incident featuring Dr Carter have gone viral on social media.

As per sources, Dr Carter was reinstated into his job and is currently working at the Williamnagar CS office. His life may have been getting back on track before his latest misdemeanour.

Further, another source added that Dr Carter had a piece of land at the Rongram Bazaar for which he had obtained a patta from the GHADC. He was apparently taking money from the shop owners on his land but had been extorting money from all other nearby shops which led to the present situation.

A case (Tura PS case No 25(03)2023) has been registered under IPC under 384, 324, 307 and 34 with the police stating that attempts to nab all involved in the case are currently underway.

Angry residents, after not being able to get the doctor once again to thrash, later attacked Dr Carter’s vehicle (A Bolero Pik-Up) and threw the same into the nearby Ganol River.

