Shillong: Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday inaugurated the first international film festival here in which 40 films will be screened over the next five days across 4 venues.
In his address, Paul said that Meghalaya apart from being known as abode of clouds, “is also an abode of talents and creativity”.
He said that the international film festival is the celebration of Meghalaya’s potential in producing artistes and films which will enable the state to compete on the national stage and beyond.
The Tourism Minister said the international film festival is a great opportunity to “showcase a unique and rich culture and tourism potential basket of the state”.
He also encouraged the youth to learn and be inspired from the film festival.
Paul also emphasised that the government is committed to setting up state of the art cinema halls which will further boost the film industry in the state.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The minister added that the “sparks lit today” will eventually help Meghalaya to become a hub of “talent and creativity”.
The 1st Meghalaya International Film Festival is being jointly organised by filmmakers of the state in collaboration with the tourism department.
Also Read | Meghalaya to host 1st Int’l Film Festival at Shillong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Cong to raise unemployment issue in Meghalaya budget session: Party leader
- Inhuman: Driver roams in Tripura with dead dog tied to car
- India to showcase organic farming of Sikkim at B20 conference in Gangtok
- First International film festival kicks off in Meghalaya
- UK’s aid watchdog critical of ‘fragmented’ approach to India funds
- Oscars 2023: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio offers a new vision for animated films