Resubelpara: The officials of the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification, Rangiya Division, Northeast Frontier Railway conducted a speed trial run of the Electric Locomotive Train at Mendipathar Railway Station on Wednesday.

Trial run of Electric Loco Train

The trial run of the Electric Loco train was conducted on a strech from Mendipathar Railway station to Dudhnoi at a speed of 65 KMPH.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The speed trial was necessitated to ensure the smoothness of the overhead electrification.

For operation of the electric locomotive train 25KV electric power is being drawn from New Bongaigaon substation.

Northeast Frontier Railway Officials inspects the electric loco speed trial run

It was informed that electrification works for the Mendipathar – Dudhnoi stations has been completed and after the commissioning of the trial run and authorization from higher authority, the train service would be operated using electric locomotives.

Officials of Northeast Frontier Railway

Earlier, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, NF. Railway, Ravilesh Kumar reviewed the technical aspects of the electrified station in which EHT crossing, level crossing gate, bridge, switching station, curve related to electrified S&T and engineering.

Ravilesh Kymar advised the concerned sectional and station staff to take various safety measures while working on the 25kv electric traction.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Head quarters, divisional and electrification officers, DRM, RNY, VK Srivastav, Sr. DSTE Amit Kr Mani, DOM Ankit Gupta, DEN II, RNY, Shitanshu Verma and Sr. DEE, TRD, RNY Pankaj Pal were among others who were present during the inspection and commissioning of the electric loco speed trial.

The public were also cautioned on the high voltage traction and warned to keep away from electric traction wires and fittings either directly or through other articles such as poles, bamboo and other objects.

Also Read | PM Modi praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









