Resubelpara: The officials of the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification, Rangiya Division, Northeast Frontier Railway conducted a speed trial run of the Electric Locomotive Train at Mendipathar Railway Station on Wednesday.
The trial run of the Electric Loco train was conducted on a strech from Mendipathar Railway station to Dudhnoi at a speed of 65 KMPH.
The speed trial was necessitated to ensure the smoothness of the overhead electrification.
For operation of the electric locomotive train 25KV electric power is being drawn from New Bongaigaon substation.
It was informed that electrification works for the Mendipathar – Dudhnoi stations has been completed and after the commissioning of the trial run and authorization from higher authority, the train service would be operated using electric locomotives.
Earlier, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, NF. Railway, Ravilesh Kumar reviewed the technical aspects of the electrified station in which EHT crossing, level crossing gate, bridge, switching station, curve related to electrified S&T and engineering.
Ravilesh Kymar advised the concerned sectional and station staff to take various safety measures while working on the 25kv electric traction.
Head quarters, divisional and electrification officers, DRM, RNY, VK Srivastav, Sr. DSTE Amit Kr Mani, DOM Ankit Gupta, DEN II, RNY, Shitanshu Verma and Sr. DEE, TRD, RNY Pankaj Pal were among others who were present during the inspection and commissioning of the electric loco speed trial.
The public were also cautioned on the high voltage traction and warned to keep away from electric traction wires and fittings either directly or through other articles such as poles, bamboo and other objects.
