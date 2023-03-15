Shillong: The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 has a lot to explain about the pending road projects, the “delay” in implementation of the smart city project, and unemployment concerns during the upcoming budget session, Congress leader RV Lyngdoh said on Tuesday.

Lyngdoh, who is also the Congress legislature party leader, said that his party has outlined multiple issues concerning the overall development of the state, which the Conrad Sangma-led MDA has “failed to address thus far”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The party will raise the issue of pending projects, which include construction of a four-lane project from Shillong to Dawki, besides the delay in implementation of Smart City projects, problems concerning the youth of the state and lack of infrastructure in many sectors, during the budget session of the Assembly,” he underlined.

Lyngdoh further told PTI that his party, which has four MLAs in the assembly, has submitted a letter to the speaker, stressing the need to have a leader of opposition in the House.

According to the rules of the assembly, a party, which is represented by the leader of opposition, should have at least 10 members in the House of 60.

However, the speaker had in the past considered the UDP with eight MLAs as the main opposition party, with one of its legislators having been given the position.

The TMC, with five MLAs, and newly floated Voice of the People’s Party, with four MLAs, are also in the opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, an assembly official told PTI that if any two of the three parties in opposition form an alliance, the speaker may appoint one of the senior legislators from the coalition as the leader of opposition.

Backed by the BJP, the ruling MDA 2.0 has the support of 45 MLAs 26 of the NPP, 11 of the UDP, two each of the BJP, HSPDP, PDF and two Independents.

Also Read | Meghalaya assembly’s budget session from March 20

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









