Tura: Additional Director General, BSF (Eastern Command) Kolkata, Sonali Mishra, IPS visited the BSF Frontier Meghalaya for reviewing the current security scenario and operational preparedness on the Indo-Bangladesh International border.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ADG visited the War Memorial at Killapara near Dalu in West Garo Hills and paid homage to BSF martyrs.

The ADG also interacted with Brig. Gen. Md Sahidul Islam, Regional Commander Sarail, Border Guard Bangladesh and other BGB Officials at the border to discuss various operational aspects and challenges on Meghalaya- Bangladesh Border.

The ADG also reviewed the border domination and operational preparedness to make the Indo-Bangladesh international border peaceful and crime-free.

She also applauded the efforts and dedication of the BSF personnel in safeguarding the borders and efforts being made to control border crimes.

