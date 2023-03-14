Shillong: On Tuesday, the East Jaintia National Council (EJNC) staged a protest near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shillong. The protest was in response to a statement made by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming that Mukroh village is under Assam’s jurisdiction. During the protest, an effigy of the Assam CM was also burnt.

The EJNC, an NGO, has strongly condemned the statement made by the Chief Minister of Assam and expressed concern over its potential to harm the relationship between the two states.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During a programme held in the evening, organized by the General Secretary CEC Nangjan Dkhar, President Sambormi Lyngdoh stated that Mukroh village has been a part of Meghalaya for hundreds of years. He pointed out that the Meghalaya government has provided development schemes and infrastructure to the village, and its residents vote in the Meghalaya assembly. Therefore, he questioned how the Assam CM could claim that Mukroh is not a part of Meghalaya.

Also Read | Meghalaya assembly’s budget session from March 20

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









