Illegal stone quarrying at Chokpot revealed as residents hold protest rally

Tura: The illegal quarrying of stones at Chokpot near the Dareng river, in South Garo Hills, has been revealed to the local people along with two organisations on Tuesday, holding a public meeting cum rally in the area against the activity.

The protest rally was organised by the Budugre Village Environment Protection Committee and the Chokpot Area Vigilance Committee with the participation of the local people. According to the organisations, despite the villagers and the Nokma of Budugre not granting permission or a No Objection Certificate to allow the activity, the illegal quarrying has been continuing since a few years back.

“The main reason as to why the people of the Budugre and adjoining villages are opposing it vehemently is that the place in which quarrying of stones is taking place lies near the Dareng river which is a source of drinking water for the people of almost 20 villages residing downstream. People depend on it for various other needs as well,” they said.

As per the organisations, complaints were made to the Environment, Forest and Climate Change departments, the South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the SDO of Chokpot, the local police and the GHADC. However, despite police visiting the site for a spot verification, no concrete action has been taken to date.

The organisations, along with the local people fear that the illegal activity would not only degrade the forest of Budugre A•king but also bring a lot of difficulties to the people residing along Chokpot’s Dareng river.

According to the organisations, another complaint was made by the Chokpot Area Vigilance Committee on May 21, 2021, following which, the follow-up action managed to put a stop to the activity till 2023. However, the activity began again this year prompting the local people to dash off another complaint letter to the local SDO as well as to constitute the two local bodies.

“The complaint to the SDO has not been able to stop the activity. But we will never allow such activity to take place and if our voices are not heard, there will be consequences,” the organisations warned.

“From the very beginning, we have aired our concerns that such activities would have negative ramifications as it would not only bring destruction to the forests and its ecosystem but would also pose a serious threat to the water bodies and their aquatic life, as well as a serious threat to the health and well-being of the people of the villages, residing nearby the river as they depend on this river for drinking water and various other household needs,” they added.

