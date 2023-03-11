Meghalaya: NEHU Tura holds training programme for farmers

Tura: Two training-cum-input distribution programmes for farmers were organized by Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya on Saturday, March 11 at the Cherong SHG, Katuli Walkamgre, South West Garo Hills and at the Bandalkona Training Centre.

The programme was led by Dr Arindam Barman, project coordinator, Biotech KISAN Hub along with Michael Sangma, secretary, Adil Gandhian Society (AGS), Nathan Ch Momin (member of AGS), Neha M Sangma, project assistant and Amy D. Shira, project activity assistant, both of the Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During the program, Dr Barman encouraged the farmers to focus on growing vegetables suitable for low-cost polyhouse cultivation (tomato, capsicum, naga chilli etc) and to produce compost/vermicompost that would simultaneously increase the farmer’s income throughout the year.

He said that the program was organized with a view to uplifting the socio-economic development of aspirational villages in Ampati.

Training on how to grow the vegetables in a scientific way and how to use the vertical spaces inside the polyhouse and also make the compost/ vermicompost with the available biodegradable wastes was given by Neha M Sangma and Amy D Shira.

The training was also provided to the physically disabled members of Cherong SHG while an open scientist- farmer’s interaction was made to understand and redress the concerns of farmers followed by the distribution of planting material vegetables to the farmers.

The farmers expressed elation and contentment with the training program and further sought more such training in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya: 13 arrested for setting house of former village chief on fire

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









