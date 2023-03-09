Tura: Tura MDC and BJP candidate in the just-concluded polls Bernard N Marak on Thursday said the presence of the Central leaders during the swearing-in ceremony affirms that the party intends to support NPP-led MDA 2 for development, reformation, growth, progress and to deliver good governance.

Congratulating the NPP for its outstanding performance in the polls, Bernard said that the BJP supports a collaborative initiation which is anticipated from MDA 2 to uplift the poor and bring about all-round development in the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Bernard said that whatever issues and causes the party stood for during the elections remains the harsh reality of the State of Meghalaya and thanked the entire Central and State Team as well as the party leadership for unitedly echoing the issues that are so important to the voters of Meghalaya.

“BJP Central Leadership took decisions keeping in view the National Interest of the party. Under any circumstances, it would have been difficult for BJP to ally with only 2 MLAs and the party respects people’s mandate,” the Tura MDC said.

“I would like to thank the Central and Assam Leadership and team for all the support and collaboration they gave to us in terms of mobilising the resources, helping the party with digital and outdoor promotions, sending the best of the Star campaigners and also facilitating better organizational functioning. Despite the results of the elections, the harsh reality and issues of the voters remain the same and BJP will remain the continuous voice of the issues and causes of the voters in the public space,” he added.

Also Read | MDA 2.0: It’s only crorepatis in Conrad-led new Meghalaya cabinets

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









