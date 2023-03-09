Guwahati: Meet the new Meghalaya cabinet where all the ministers are crorepatis.

This is according to the Meghalaya Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms that have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 12 ministers including Chief Minister Conrad Sangma from Meghalaya State Assembly 2023.

Humbled by this great honour to serve Meghalaya as its Chief Minister for the second term. Congratulations to all the Cabinet Ministers of MDA 2.0.



My Cabinet & I will serve the people & our state with renewed dedication, keeping our oath of service



— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 7, 2023

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Sniawbhalang Dhar from Nartiang (ST) constituency with assets worth Rs 45.35 crore.

And the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Rakkam A. Sangma from Rongara Siju (ST) constituency with assets worth Rs 1.71 crore.

The average assets of the 12 ministers analysed are Rs 11.45 crore.

Seven ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Sniawbhalang Dhar of Nartiang (ST) constituency with Rs 3.42 crore of liabilities.

There is only one minister who has declared a criminal case against himself and only one minister has declared a serious criminal case against himself.

Regarding educational qualifications, 5 ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 10th pass and 12th pass, while 6 ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above.

One minister is a diploma holder.

While six ministers have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, six ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 60 years.

The cabinet has only one woman as minister.

