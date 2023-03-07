Meghalaya police downplays allegations of post-poll violence in Phulbari

Phulbari: Sources in West Garo Hills police have played down allegations of targeted post-poll violence in the Phulbari region following the conclusion of the assembly election, which saw the former Meghalaya Speaker Abu Taher Mondal winning his seat for the fourth time.

Mondal defeated former MLA of Phubari, SG Esmatur Mominin, by a huge margin to emerge victorious following intense campaigns from both parties in the run-up to the elections.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Following the intense fight for the seat, various AITC workers have complained, though only one official police complaint has been made, of the party workers being targeted by the NPP workers in the constituency.

“Several of our party workers were targeted in both Phulbari and Chibinang and they were beaten up. We were also threatened to not complain to the police or they would come back and make life difficult for us, even murder us. We fear for our lives,” stated one of the fleeing TMC workers over the phone.

One TMC worker, who is in Guwahati in Assam, said that he has been receiving threat calls on a daily basis and has even recorded a few of these conversations as proof.

“We have all the right in the world to support whichever leader we like and these threats are scaring all of us, including our families. We would appeal to all to let us live in peace. Elections happen every 5 years and the way this is shaping up is not good for anyone,” said the TMC worker, Zahiruddin Miah.

An FIR has been filed in the case by him at the Phubari PS.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Upon being contacted on the matter, a highly placed police source in the district said that barring one or two cases, nothing has been brought to their notice. They were, however, investigating all cases that were being brought to their notice.

“Currently the area is peaceful and no violence has been reported. We are keeping a lookout for anything untoward taking place in Phulbari,” said the police source.

The source earlier informed of an accident case in which after the incident, a scuffle broke out between the groups, leaving one person injured. The injured was taken to the Phulbari CHC before being referred to Goalpara for precautionary measures. He is said to be out of danger.

“We have already registered two cases in the matter and an investigation is currently underway,” he said while adding that the situation was being made to look worse than it actually was on the ground.

Former Speaker AT Mondal, who is in Shillong for the formation of a new government, has appealed for calm from all people in his constituency while also condemning all forms of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We all have to work together to develop our constituency and we should not be fighting this way. I have instructed all my workers to not indulge in any revenge fights. It is not only highly condemnable but also shows each one of us in a very bad light. I once again appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm,” said Mondal.

Former MLA SG Esmatur Mominin (Rahibul) has also appealed for calm while asking for the police to investigate cases in which TMC party workers have been targeted.

“I have been promised that suo-moto cases will be taken up on reports of violence. This kind of action by anyone is wrong and I too appeal to all to maintain peace in the area,” he said.

As per reports, many TMC workers from Phulbari have fled the town in anticipation of a violent backlash by the NPP supporters. Many are yet to return home since the declaration of results on March 2.

Also Read | The new Meghalaya Assembly has 76% crorepatis. Here are the stats

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









