Guwahati: More than three-fourth of the legislators elected to the new Meghalaya Assembly are crorepatis.

Meghalaya Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 59 winning candidates in the Meghalaya 2023 Assembly Elections.

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 was held on February 27 for 59 out of 60 assembly seats. The scheduled election in the Sohiong (23) assembly constituency has been delayed to an undeclared date following the death of UDP candidate H. Donkupar R. Lyngdoh.

“Out of the 59 winning candidates analysed, 45 (76%) are crorepatis. Out of 59 MLAs analysed during Meghalaya assembly elections 2018, 39 (66%) MLAs were crorepatis” the report says.

On the party-wise winning candidates, NPP has 20 (77%) crorepatis out of 26 MLAs, UDP has 9 (82%) crorepatis out of 11, TMC has 4 (80%) crorepatis out of 5 from AITC, Congress has three (60%) crorepatis out of five and both of BJP’s winning candidates (100%) have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per winning candidates in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 is Rs 10.14 crore. The average of assets per MLA in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections in 2018 was Rs 7.18 crore.

Metbah Lyngdoh, who won as a UDP candidate from Mairang (ST) assembly constituency, has assets of Rs 146+ crore, followed by Methodius Dkhar of HSDP with assets of more than Rs 55 crore and Sniawbhalang Dhar from NPP has assets worth over Rs 45 crore.

Among the low asset winning candidates, Nujorki Sungoh from UDP party, who won from Mowkaiaw (ST) constituency, has assets of over Rs 18 lakh.

Out of 59 winning candidates analysed, only three (5%) are women, same as that in 2018.

Of the winning candidates with criminal cases, three (5%) have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these, two (3%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Out of 59 MLAs analysed in 2018, only one (2%) MLA had declared criminal cases against himself and none had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Strength of NPP alliance rises to 45 as UDP, PDF pledge support

