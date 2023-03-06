Shillong: The new Meghalaya government formed on Monday has been christened Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0, the second innings of the NPP-led government in coalition with the BJP, HSPDP, UDP, PDF, and Independents.

NPP national president Conrad K Sangma has been chosen as the chief minister of Meghalaya for a second time and will also remain the chairman of the MDA 2.0. During a meeting of the coalition on Monday, distribution of Cabinet berths was decided, wherein NPP will have eight cabinet ministers in the new government, two for the UDP and one each for the BJP and HSPDP.

“Out of these 12 cabinet berths, four will be from the Garo Hills region and eight ministers will be from Khasi and Jaintia Hills region,” Sangma said.

The NPP is also learnt to have passed a resolution for the Speaker’s post.

“The NPP has proposed a name and entrusted me to speak to the rest of the coalition partners to formalise it. So once I speak to them and get their consent, the name will be announced,” stated Sangma.

The swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister of Meghalaya will be held at the Raj Bhawan in Shillong on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is expected to attending the ceremony.

Meanwhile, PDF leader and former sports minister of Meghalaya Banteidor Lyngdoh claimed that they decided not to be in the cabinet and wanted to support the government from the sidelines.

Lyngdoh said the party had not been excluded from the Cabinet but that they had opted to be left out. “We will continue to support the Meghalaya government especially after seeing the perception of the people. By supporting the government it is also easier for us to raise issues, especially when we have coalition meeting,” said Lyngdoh.

