Night curfew imposed on areas which witnessed post-poll violence in Meghalaya

Shillong: Following post-poll violence in some constituencies in Meghalaya, the administration on Friday imposed indefinite night curfew at certain places with immediate effect.

Issuing an order, Eastern West Khasi Khasi Hills District Magistrate W Nongsiej imposed night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am at Mawsawa, Sangshong village, Umwiehsup and Mairang Mission village.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He noted that on Thursday night, violence and arson was committed by an unruly mob who torched five government vehicles, one private vehicle and pelted stones. The mob also damaged the office building of the Deputy Commissioner.

“It … appears to me that the said violence and arson was carried out by members of certain organised groups and associations to achieve their objectives,” Nongsiej said.

He also said it is apprehended such groups may continue with “unlawful assembly and acts of violence as well as arson” to further their interest.

Therefore, in order to “ensure peace and security of the general public and to safeguard public properties”, the DM promulgated the prohibitory orders.

Also Read | Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one dead

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









