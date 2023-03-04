Shillong: National People’s Party (NPP) Vice President Prestone Tynsong on Saturday condemned the arson attack on HSPDP MLAs for their support of NPP.

He stated that such activities would not be tolerated and the government will make efforts to ensure that the culprits are identified and brought to justice as soon as possible.

On Friday evening, the office of Mawsynrut MLA Methodius Dkhar was set ablaze at Laitumkhrah and the Mawthadraishan MLA Shakliar Warjri’s kin’s house was also attacked.

These incidents occurred following the announcement that the two HSPDP MLAs had decided to support the NPP.

Tynsong expressed concern over the recent incidents of violence in Shillong and stated that certain miscreants were attempting to create a law and order situation in the city.

He further added that it appeared that these individuals were attempting to undermine the constitutional rights of elected representatives.

Tynsong also raised concerns about certain NGOs such as Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) and Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC), stating that they appeared to be acting as political wings of certain political parties.

He emphasized that NGOs were not supposed to involve themselves directly in the political process and criticized their open endorsement of specific political candidates during their visits to the Khasi Jaintia region.

Tynsong also stated that they have instructed the police to maintain law and order at all costs, particularly in the lead-up to the swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled for March 7, 2023.

Tynsong also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

When asked about the demands of the people for a Khasi Chief Minister, Tynsong responded, “NPP has emerged as the single largest party and had chosen Conrad Sangma to be the Chief Minister once again.”

