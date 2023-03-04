Meghalaya: Mukul Sangma writes to CS over threat to life, seeks action

Tura: AITC MLA from Songsak and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has written to the chief secretary of the state alleging threats to life after some supporters of the NPP threatened to burn him and his house down in retaliation for the current happenings over government formation in the state.

The NPP, which won 26 seats in the 60-member house, including an unprecedented 18 in Garo Hills, is struggling on its way to forming a new government despite getting the apparent support of 32 MLAs, including 2 BJP MLAs, 2 Independent MLAs and 2 HSPDP MLAs.

Mukul, along with the rest of the non–NPP–BJP MLAs have now got together and formed an alliance seeking the formation of a non-NPP-BJP government in the state. While the united opposition had earlier boasted of 30 MLAs, the departure of the HSPDP from their midst has caused a furore in Shillong circles. The two HSPDP MLAs have been given until March 6 to withdraw their support by various pressure groups.

Apparently, this latest development has not gone down well with many supporters in Garo Hills who vented their anger on social media.

A user, identified as Jeancher Sangma, had posted on social media calling for people to throw stones at the house of the former CM as well as burn his effigy. Mukul Sangma immediately wrote to Meghalaya’s chief secretary seeking action against such incitement to cause him harm.

“Some people are engaged in criminal conspiracy and are trying to incite communal riots. They are also threatening personal harm to me. I have reported the same to the CS and sought action against those involved,” informed Mukul through a text.

