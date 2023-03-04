Shillong: Several giant screens have been set up across Meghalaya so that people can watch their state football team fight it out against Karnataka in the final of the Santosh Trophy to be telecast from Riyadh on Saturday.



The final of the national football championships for the Santosh Trophy is played in Saudi Arabia, a first in the history of the tournament.

The semifinals and third-place match were also played there.

Excitement and expectations are soaring in Meghalaya and the sports department will telecast the match on large screens at various places, a senior official told PTI.

He said giant screens have also been set up at Khyndailad, Rynjah, Laitumkhrah, Mawlai and Madan Heh in the state capital besides Nongpoh and Umsning in Ri-Bhoi district.

“We are all very excited that Meghalaya is playing in the final. There is a huge fan following of the team across the state,” the official said.

The Khasi Students Union general secretary Donald Thabah said the student body is also setting up giant screens at several locations to drum up support for the football finals.

The KSU is setting up giant screens at Laban, Mawlai, Mawkasiang, Nongmensong, Pohkseh in East Khasi Hills district and at Umsning, Nongpoh in Ri-Bhoi district besides Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills district, he said.

Meghalaya, who stunned former champions Punjab 2-1 on Wednesday to enter their maiden final, face Karnataka in the summit clash at the King Fahd International Stadium.

The tiny north-eastern state has produced some of the finest India international footballers as well as I-League and ISL players but have not won a Santosh Trophy title till date. The state reached their first semi-final in this edition only.

