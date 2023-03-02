Shillong: The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya won 13 seats, and was leading in 12 other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged nine constituencies and was ahead in two seats. The Congress won four seats and was leading in one constituency. The Trinamool Congress won three seats and was ahead in two other constituencies.

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP)

and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) won two seats each. The VPP was ahead in two constituencies.

The BJP was leading in three seats, and the People’s Democratic Front in two constituencies. Two Independent candidates emerged victorious, as per the latest trends available.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat by a margin of 2,830 votes, while his deputy Prestone Tynsong was leading in Pynursla seat by over 8,140 votes.

State Congress president and MP Vincent H Pala lost to NPP’s Santa Mary Shylla by 1,828 votes in Sutnga Saipung seat.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC was leading from the Songsak seat by a mere 359 votes over NPP’s ND Shira. He was trailing behind NPP’s Jimmy D Sangma in Tikrikilla seat by 5,313 votes.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh won Mairang constituency by 155 votes.

BJP’s Sanbor Shullai was leading by 11,609 votes over VPP’s Danny Langstieh in South Shillong seat.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres.

Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

