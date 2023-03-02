Meghalaya: Sec 144 imposed in Sohra, Sahsniang after reports of violence

Shillong: Following the results of the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Elections was announced, several incidents of poll-related violence were reported from various parts of the state.

These incidents included stone pelting, torching of cars, and vandalization of public property, and were reported from areas such as Sohra and Mairang.

Additionally, in Sahsniang, the District Magistrate imposed a curfew after receiving information about post-counting violence.

The DC of West Jaintia Hills expressed concern that if the violence following the Meghalaya Elections is left unattended, it may intensify and spread, leading to the destruction of property and possibly resulting in loss of life. To maintain law and order, a curfew has been declared.

District Magistrate BS Sohliya stated that in order to immediately stop the violence and restore public peace in the area, a curfew under Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Sahsniang village with immediate effect, and will continue until further orders.

In Sohra, violence erupted after a local news channel misquoted NPP candidate Grace Mary Kharpuri from the Shella constituency as the winning candidate instead of stating that she was leading during the counting process. This led to agitation among NPP supporters, and when the results were declared with UDP candidate Balajied Synrem as the winner, they resorted to stone pelting.

Talking to EastMojo, CEO Frederick Kharkongor said CRPC 144 has been imposed in Sohra, and the situation is now under control.

Meanwhile, in Mairang, videos have surfaced on social media showing Congress supporters demanding a recount of votes. UDP candidate Metbah Lyngdoh won from the Mairang constituency by a margin of 155 votes, leaving Congress candidate Batskhem Ryntathiang in second place.

In the videos, supporters are seen pelting stones outside the DC’s office, which led to the police resorting to tear gas to disperse the crowd. A car was also set ablaze during the incident. However, further details from Mairang are still awaited.

