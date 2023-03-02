Tura: The NPP bandwagon not only came to set camp in Garo Hills but literally swept aside all opposition taking in an unprecedented 18 seats out of a possible 24.

The show, which none predicted would ever be possible, has now left the party within a whisker of touching the halfway mark while it contemplates government formation over the coming days.

What is even more interesting is the fact that in three of the four seats that they managed to lose, the margins of loss were only 372 votes in Songsak, 10 votes in Rajabala and heartbreakingly for former minister, James Sangma, 7 votes in his constituency in Dadenggre. All 3 seats were won by the AITC which overall managed to win only 4 of the 24 that it contested in Garo Hills and only 5 in the entire state.

AITC supremo, Mukul Sangma, who had stood from two seats, Tikrikilla and Songsak, managed to retain his Songsak seat while losing by over 5300 votes to his NPP rival and former Congress colleague, Jimmy D Sangma in Tikrikilla.

What will be even more damning for the TMC leader is that not only did he lose but had to see his wife, Dikkanchi D Shira lose a close fight with the NPP’s Sanjay A Sangma while his brother, Zenith too succumbed to NPP’s Subir Marak. Marak had come close to winning the seat in 2018 but made sure he triumphed this time.

Sadhiarani Sangma lost to 4-time MLA from the Congress, Saleng Sangma from the Gambegre seat with the NPP’s Rakesh Sangma coming a close third. She had lost the last election in 2018 to Saleng by just about 200 votes. This time however the margin of defeat was over 2800 votes.

Mukul’s daughter kept the Ampati bastion of the family intact, winning against the NPP’s Stevie Marak by a margin of over 2250 votes. Her colleague and two-time MLA, Winnerson D Sangma, however, could not defeat NPP’s Ian Botham K Sangma leaving only 1 TMC seat in what had always been seen as a Mukul Sangma bastion of South West Garo Hills.

What will come as a major surprise is that the NPP won everything on offer in North Garo Hills (NGH) with a firm favourite to win the Kharkutta seat, Cherak W Momin losing to his bitter rival, Rupert Momin in a close battle. As usual Marthon Sangma, the NPP Mendipathar MLA easily won his seat with the Congress finishing a credible second. Veteran leader, Timothy D Shira and now 2 time MLA, Pongseng Marak won the Resubelpara and Bajengdoba seats respectively with good margins.

In EGH, the NPP managed to wrest the Rongjeng seat from Independent candidate Walseng Sangma who even led till the last round. In Williamnagar, the NPP literally swept the competition aside winning by over 3800 votes. Mukul however stopped a clean sweep by winning Songsak.

The BJP, which expected to open its account in the Garo Hills region, was left completely disappointed after even what looked like a very safe bet, the seat of Dalu, saw them lose. The seat was won by the NPP by a margin of just over 500.

Two other ‘sure shot’ winners of the BJP, former MLAs, Samuel Sangma and Benedict Marak also bit the dust. While Samuel lost to Independent candidate, Kartus Marak, Benedict lost his seat to the NPP’s Limison Sangma.

The BJP think tank had the three seats in a lock but their calculations were upset. This ensured that like the last election, the BJP once again drew a blank despite the shows put on by their showstoppers, home minister, Amit Shah and the cynosure of all eyes, PM Narendra Modi himself.

The saffron party however can take heart from the fact that despite their loss, the vote share of the BJP almost doubled with many in the mix being very serious contenders.

The prestigious South Tura seat saw history in the making with the CM Conrad Sangma becoming the first candidate to win the seat twice. Though he initially had a few nervy moments against the BJP’s Bernard Marak, in the end the seat was won by over 5016 votes. His uncle, Thomas Marak too overcame the odds to win by over 3800 votes, a comfortable margin in the end.

For the NPP, the Selsella seat was literally a walkover, with Arbinstone Marak winning the seat by over double his closest rival of the TMC, Agassi Marak. The BJP’s FCA Sangma stood a little behind.

Three-time MLA from Phulbari, AT Mondal, wrested the seat from a bitter rival, AITC’s SG Esmatur Mominin winning by over 3200 votes.

